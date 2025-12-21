Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Prolexic is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Alibaba Cloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams defending distributed infrastructure should pick Akamai Prolexic for its zero-second mitigation SLA backed by 32 global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity; you get DDoS containment that actually stops traffic before it reaches your origin. The 24/7/365 SOC paired with custom runbooks means you're not managing this alone across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Skip this if your organization needs DDoS detection and response tuning as a learning exercise; Prolexic assumes you want the attack stopped immediately, not investigated afterward.
SMB and mid-market teams in Asia-Pacific will find Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS worth the deployment friction because of near-source mitigation via Anycast, which drops latency-induced false negatives that plague centralized scrubbing centers. The 20+ Tbit/s capacity across global centers handles the sustained volumetric attacks that regional providers routinely fail on. If your origin infrastructure sits outside Alibaba's ecosystem or you need NIST Recover coverage beyond detection and response, the transparent deployment options become constraints rather than features.
DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments
Alibaba Cloud's global DDoS protection service with 20+ Tbit/s mitigation capacity.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Prolexic vs Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Prolexic: DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management..
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS: Alibaba Cloud's global DDoS protection service with 20+ Tbit/s mitigation capacity. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Global scrubbing centers with 20+ Tbit/s total mitigation capacity, AI and machine learning-based detection and mitigation of sophisticated DDoS attacks, Anti-DDoS Proxy: DNS-based traffic diversion with origin IP masking..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Prolexic differentiates with DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management. Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS differentiates with Global scrubbing centers with 20+ Tbit/s total mitigation capacity, AI and machine learning-based detection and mitigation of sophisticated DDoS attacks, Anti-DDoS Proxy: DNS-based traffic diversion with origin IP masking.
Akamai Prolexic is developed by Akamai. Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Prolexic and Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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