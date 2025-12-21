Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Blackwall GateKeeper is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Blackwall. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
Hosting providers and ISPs defending customer web properties at scale should prioritize Blackwall GateKeeper for its L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis, which catches volumetric and application-layer attacks that signature-only solutions let through. The BGP Flowspec integration and white-label REST API mean you can filter upstream at your network edge and resell protection as a control panel plugin to your own customers. Skip this if you need workload protection or API security beyond the web tier; GateKeeper is purpose-built for perimeter defense, not deep application instrumentation.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
Web security & traffic filtering platform for hosting providers
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs Blackwall GateKeeper for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
Blackwall GateKeeper: Web security & traffic filtering platform for hosting providers. built by Blackwall. Core capabilities include L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis and signature-based detection, Web Application Firewall with protection against SQLi, XSS, RCE attacks, Bot detection and mitigation for credential stuffing, scraping, and spam..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS differentiates with DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection. Blackwall GateKeeper differentiates with L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis and signature-based detection, Web Application Firewall with protection against SQLi, XSS, RCE attacks, Bot detection and mitigation for credential stuffing, scraping, and spam.
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. Blackwall GateKeeper is developed by Blackwall. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS integrates with Terraform, Akamai Control Center, Akamai Prolexic. Blackwall GateKeeper integrates with cPanel, WHMCS, DirectAdmin, ISPmanager, AWS and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai Edge DNS and Blackwall GateKeeper serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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