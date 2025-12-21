Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

Blackwall GateKeeper: Web security & traffic filtering platform for hosting providers. built by Blackwall. Core capabilities include L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis and signature-based detection, Web Application Firewall with protection against SQLi, XSS, RCE attacks, Bot detection and mitigation for credential stuffing, scraping, and spam..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.