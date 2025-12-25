Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS: Alibaba Cloud's global DDoS protection service with 20+ Tbit/s mitigation capacity. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Global scrubbing centers with 20+ Tbit/s total mitigation capacity, AI and machine learning-based detection and mitigation of sophisticated DDoS attacks, Anti-DDoS Proxy: DNS-based traffic diversion with origin IP masking..

Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection: DDoS mitigation service protecting networks and data centers from attacks. built by Baffin Bay Networks. Core capabilities include Automated DDoS attack detection and mitigation, Continuous network traffic monitoring, Machine learning-based packet inspection..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.