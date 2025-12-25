Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Alibaba Cloud. Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Baffin Bay Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams in Asia-Pacific will find Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS worth the deployment friction because of near-source mitigation via Anycast, which drops latency-induced false negatives that plague centralized scrubbing centers. The 20+ Tbit/s capacity across global centers handles the sustained volumetric attacks that regional providers routinely fail on. If your origin infrastructure sits outside Alibaba's ecosystem or you need NIST Recover coverage beyond detection and response, the transparent deployment options become constraints rather than features.
Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent volumetric attacks will appreciate Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection's unlimited mitigation with zero per-attack fees, a pricing model that removes the financial sting of being targeted repeatedly. The service's always-on cloud deployment and machine learning-based packet inspection align strongly with NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring requirements, catching anomalies before they become outages. Skip this if your primary concern is DDoS recovery and forensics rather than prevention; Baffin Bay prioritizes detection and real-time blocking over post-attack investigation and root cause analysis.
Alibaba Cloud's global DDoS protection service with 20+ Tbit/s mitigation capacity.
DDoS mitigation service protecting networks and data centers from attacks
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS vs Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection for your ddos mitigation needs.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS: Alibaba Cloud's global DDoS protection service with 20+ Tbit/s mitigation capacity. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Global scrubbing centers with 20+ Tbit/s total mitigation capacity, AI and machine learning-based detection and mitigation of sophisticated DDoS attacks, Anti-DDoS Proxy: DNS-based traffic diversion with origin IP masking..
Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection: DDoS mitigation service protecting networks and data centers from attacks. built by Baffin Bay Networks. Core capabilities include Automated DDoS attack detection and mitigation, Continuous network traffic monitoring, Machine learning-based packet inspection..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS differentiates with Global scrubbing centers with 20+ Tbit/s total mitigation capacity, AI and machine learning-based detection and mitigation of sophisticated DDoS attacks, Anti-DDoS Proxy: DNS-based traffic diversion with origin IP masking. Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection differentiates with Automated DDoS attack detection and mitigation, Continuous network traffic monitoring, Machine learning-based packet inspection.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection is developed by Baffin Bay Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS and Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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