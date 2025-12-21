Akamai Prolexic: DDoS protection for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS detection and mitigation, Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployment options, Network Cloud Firewall with ACL and rule management..

Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection: DDoS mitigation service protecting networks and data centers from attacks. built by Baffin Bay Networks. Core capabilities include Automated DDoS attack detection and mitigation, Continuous network traffic monitoring, Machine learning-based packet inspection..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.