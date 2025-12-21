Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..

Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection: DDoS mitigation service protecting networks and data centers from attacks. built by Baffin Bay Networks. Core capabilities include Automated DDoS attack detection and mitigation, Continuous network traffic monitoring, Machine learning-based packet inspection..

Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.