Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Edge DNS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Akamai. Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Baffin Bay Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending against DNS-layer DDoS attacks will get the most from Akamai Edge DNS, particularly those running hybrid infrastructure where on-premises DNS needs the same attack surface hardening as cloud-facing services. The Shield NS53 reverse proxy handles both environments without forcing full migration to cloud DNS, and the 100% uptime SLA backed by IP anycast routing across Akamai's global network means your authoritative DNS stays available when attackers are actively flooding it. Skip this if your DNS traffic is light and you're comfortable with basic rate-limiting from your registrar; Edge DNS is built for organizations absorbing sustained volumetric attacks, not for complexity reduction.
Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection
Startups and SMBs absorbing frequent volumetric attacks will appreciate Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection's unlimited mitigation with zero per-attack fees, a pricing model that removes the financial sting of being targeted repeatedly. The service's always-on cloud deployment and machine learning-based packet inspection align strongly with NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring requirements, catching anomalies before they become outages. Skip this if your primary concern is DDoS recovery and forensics rather than prevention; Baffin Bay prioritizes detection and real-time blocking over post-attack investigation and root cause analysis.
Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management
DDoS mitigation service protecting networks and data centers from attacks
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Edge DNS vs Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection for your ddos mitigation needs.
Akamai Edge DNS: Cloud-based DNS service with DDoS protection and traffic management. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection..
Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection: DDoS mitigation service protecting networks and data centers from attacks. built by Baffin Bay Networks. Core capabilities include Automated DDoS attack detection and mitigation, Continuous network traffic monitoring, Machine learning-based packet inspection..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Edge DNS differentiates with DDoS protection for DNS infrastructure, Primary and secondary DNS zone management, Shield NS53 reverse proxy for on-premises and hybrid DNS protection. Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection differentiates with Automated DDoS attack detection and mitigation, Continuous network traffic monitoring, Machine learning-based packet inspection.
Akamai Edge DNS is developed by Akamai. Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection is developed by Baffin Bay Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Edge DNS and Baffin Bay Network DDoS Protection serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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