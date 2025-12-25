Mid-market and enterprise teams managing firewall sprawl across hybrid networks should pick AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer because it actually maps applications to rules instead of just flagging dead rules. The tool covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it gives you real asset context and risk ranking, not generic rule cleanup suggestions. Skip this if your firewall estate is static and on-premises only; the hybrid deployment model and application discovery assume you're juggling cloud connectivity changes regularly.

Illumio Insights

Security teams managing post-breach containment and lateral movement at scale should choose Illumio Insights for its AI-driven microsegmentation that actually stops propagation, not just logs it. The platform maps continuous network traffic and enforces least-privilege policies across hybrid infrastructure, with documented strength in RS.MI (incident mitigation) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need EDR or endpoint visibility; Illumio operates at the network layer and assumes you already know what's moving across your segments.