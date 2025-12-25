Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by AlgoSec. Illumio Insights is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Illumio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-gen firewalls fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing firewall sprawl across hybrid networks should pick AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer because it actually maps applications to rules instead of just flagging dead rules. The tool covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it gives you real asset context and risk ranking, not generic rule cleanup suggestions. Skip this if your firewall estate is static and on-premises only; the hybrid deployment model and application discovery assume you're juggling cloud connectivity changes regularly.
Security teams managing post-breach containment and lateral movement at scale should choose Illumio Insights for its AI-driven microsegmentation that actually stops propagation, not just logs it. The platform maps continuous network traffic and enforces least-privilege policies across hybrid infrastructure, with documented strength in RS.MI (incident mitigation) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need EDR or endpoint visibility; Illumio operates at the network layer and assumes you already know what's moving across your segments.
Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility
AI-powered breach containment and zero trust segmentation platform
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer vs Illumio Insights for your next-gen firewalls needs.
AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer: Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Hybrid network security topology visualization, Firewall rule analysis and optimization, Unused, duplicate, and expired rule identification..
Illumio Insights: AI-powered breach containment and zero trust segmentation platform. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include AI-powered breach containment, Zero trust segmentation, Network traffic visibility..
Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer differentiates with Hybrid network security topology visualization, Firewall rule analysis and optimization, Unused, duplicate, and expired rule identification. Illumio Insights differentiates with AI-powered breach containment, Zero trust segmentation, Network traffic visibility.
AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer is developed by AlgoSec. Illumio Insights is developed by Illumio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer and Illumio Insights serve similar Next-Gen Firewalls use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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