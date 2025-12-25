Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AlgoSec AlgoBot is a commercial next-gen firewalls tool by AlgoSec. Illumio Insights is a commercial microsegmentation tool by Illumio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-gen firewalls fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing firewall change workflows at scale should pick AlgoSec AlgoBot for its natural language interface that cuts out manual policy lookup and reduces change request cycle time. The tool covers both incident mitigation (RS.MI) and continuous monitoring (DE.CM) within the NIST CSF, though it tilts toward reactive response rather than proactive threat hunting. Skip this if your team rarely touches network policy administration or operates primarily on-premises; AlgoBot's value collapses when firewall changes aren't a regular bottleneck.
Security teams managing post-breach containment and lateral movement at scale should choose Illumio Insights for its AI-driven microsegmentation that actually stops propagation, not just logs it. The platform maps continuous network traffic and enforces least-privilege policies across hybrid infrastructure, with documented strength in RS.MI (incident mitigation) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need EDR or endpoint visibility; Illumio operates at the network layer and assumes you already know what's moving across your segments.
Chatbot for network security policy management and firewall administration
AI-powered breach containment and zero trust segmentation platform
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec AlgoBot vs Illumio Insights for your next-gen firewalls needs.
AlgoSec AlgoBot: Chatbot for network security policy management and firewall administration. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Natural language processing for security policy queries in English and French, Traffic permission checking between IP addresses, servers and applications, Network connectivity change request creation and management..
Illumio Insights: AI-powered breach containment and zero trust segmentation platform. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include AI-powered breach containment, Zero trust segmentation, Network traffic visibility..
Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AlgoSec AlgoBot differentiates with Natural language processing for security policy queries in English and French, Traffic permission checking between IP addresses, servers and applications, Network connectivity change request creation and management. Illumio Insights differentiates with AI-powered breach containment, Zero trust segmentation, Network traffic visibility.
AlgoSec AlgoBot is developed by AlgoSec. Illumio Insights is developed by Illumio. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AlgoSec AlgoBot and Illumio Insights serve similar Next-Gen Firewalls use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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