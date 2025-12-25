AlgoSec AlgoBot: Chatbot for network security policy management and firewall administration. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Natural language processing for security policy queries in English and French, Traffic permission checking between IP addresses, servers and applications, Network connectivity change request creation and management..

Illumio Insights: AI-powered breach containment and zero trust segmentation platform. built by Illumio. Core capabilities include AI-powered breach containment, Zero trust segmentation, Network traffic visibility..

Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.