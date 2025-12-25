Mid-market and enterprise teams managing firewall sprawl across hybrid networks should pick AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer because it actually maps applications to rules instead of just flagging dead rules. The tool covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it gives you real asset context and risk ranking, not generic rule cleanup suggestions. Skip this if your firewall estate is static and on-premises only; the hybrid deployment model and application discovery assume you're juggling cloud connectivity changes regularly.