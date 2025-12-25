AlgoSec FireFlow: Automates firewall security policy change management from planning to validation. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Zero-touch automated firewall policy change management, Inbound and outbound firewall rule management, Application-level change management (AppChange)..

FireMon Cyber Asset Management: Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks. built by FireMon. Core capabilities include Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.