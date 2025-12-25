AlgoSec Cloud security posture management (CSPM): CSPM solution for multi-cloud security monitoring and misconfiguration detection. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud asset discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Scanning of 60+ cloud service asset types, 600+ CSPM alert types for misconfiguration detection..

Netskope One SaaS Security Posture Management: Monitors and enforces SaaS app security settings and compliance policies. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of SaaS app security configurations, Compliance checking against industry benchmarks (CIS, PCI-DSS, NIST, HIPAA, CSA, GDPR, AIPCA, ISO), Third-party OAuth app and plug-in discovery and risk scoring..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.