Aikido Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): CSPM tool for AWS, Azure, and GCP with misconfig detection and compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud scanning across AWS, Azure, and GCP, Misconfiguration and overly permissive IAM detection, Container image vulnerability scanning with deduplication..

Netskope One SaaS Security Posture Management: Monitors and enforces SaaS app security settings and compliance policies. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of SaaS app security configurations, Compliance checking against industry benchmarks (CIS, PCI-DSS, NIST, HIPAA, CSA, GDPR, AIPCA, ISO), Third-party OAuth app and plug-in discovery and risk scoring..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.