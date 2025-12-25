AlgoSec AppViz: Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context..

ASPIA Audit Management: Web-based audit lifecycle management platform compliant with IIA standards. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Audit lifecycle management from planning to remediation, Automated audit data collection and analysis, Consolidated audit reporting with findings and recommendations..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.