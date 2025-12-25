AlgoSec AppViz: Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context..

ARCON Security Compliance Management: Security compliance mgmt platform for IT risk detection and remediation. built by ARCON. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Automated risk scanning and assessment, Security and configuration assessments for databases, servers, OS, middleware, and network devices, Security drift management with baseline configuration monitoring..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.