AlgoSec AppViz: Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context..

Allgress Compliance Module: Enterprise compliance management platform for multi-framework assessments. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-framework compliance support (FedRAMP, CMMC, PCI, HIPAA, SOC 2, FFIEC, GLBA, ISO, NIST), Cross-compliance mapping and visualization, Centralized artifact repository for control evidence..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.