ALEAPP Android Logs Events And Protobuf Parser: ALEAPP is a Python-based forensic tool for parsing Android logs, events, and protobuf data with both CLI and GUI interfaces..

Zircolite: Standalone SIGMA-based detection tool for EVTX, Auditd, Sysmon for Linux, XML or JSONL/NDJSON Logs..

Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.