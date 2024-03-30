ALEAPP Android Logs Events And Protobuf Parser: ALEAPP is a Python-based forensic tool for parsing Android logs, events, and protobuf data with both CLI and GUI interfaces..

Allgress Simplified Incident Management: Incident management platform for tracking and responding to security incidents. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Centralized document collection with information gathering templates, Full lifecycle incident management (submission, investigation, handling, response, remediation), Incident triage and coordination workflow..

Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.