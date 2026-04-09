Alcatraz Platform: Unified platform for managing facial biometric authentication & physical ACS. built by Alcatraz AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication (badgeless and 2FA/MFA modes), Device management and configuration for Rock X hardware, User enrollment via mobile/web, auto, and manual methods..

Auth0 Platform: Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization. built by Okta. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login..

Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.