Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akto Secure AI Usage is a commercial ai spm tool by Akto. KonaSense is a commercial ai governance tool by KonaSense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling employee AI tool adoption will get the most from Akto Secure AI Usage because it actually catches agentic assets and MCP servers running on endpoints, not just ChatGPT in a browser tab. The endpoint agent monitors across 80+ connectors with real-time interception of unsafe interactions, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE functions where most AI monitoring solutions stop at shallow SaaS discovery. Skip this if you're looking for a data loss prevention tool that happens to watch AI; Akto is built around the assumption that your AI risk sits at the endpoint, and that architectural choice limits its value for teams primarily concerned with SaaS AI compliance.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI sprawl need KonaSense to actually see what's happening before enforcing policy, not after. It maps every GenAI tool employees are using, then blocks sensitive data exfiltration and prompt injection at the moment of interaction; the investigation-grade audit trail means you can replay exactly what got sent to ChatGPT and why it was allowed or blocked. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet quantified which departments are using which AI tools, because KonaSense assumes you want control, not visibility theater.
Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints
Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails.
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Common questions about comparing Akto Secure AI Usage vs KonaSense for your ai spm needs.
Akto Secure AI Usage: Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints. built by Akto. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of AI tools across employee devices, Detection of MCP servers and AI agents on endpoints, Real-time interception of unsafe AI interactions..
KonaSense: Platform governing human-to-AI interactions with policy enforcement & audit trails. built by KonaSense. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and risk-tier visualization across GenAI tools, SaaS-embedded AI, and browser extensions, Real-time prompt and model output evaluation with block, redact, and coach responses, Sensitive data detection and redaction (PII, credentials, source code, regulated data) at point of use..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akto Secure AI Usage differentiates with Continuous monitoring of AI tools across employee devices, Detection of MCP servers and AI agents on endpoints, Real-time interception of unsafe AI interactions. KonaSense differentiates with Shadow AI discovery and risk-tier visualization across GenAI tools, SaaS-embedded AI, and browser extensions, Real-time prompt and model output evaluation with block, redact, and coach responses, Sensitive data detection and redaction (PII, credentials, source code, regulated data) at point of use.
Akto Secure AI Usage is developed by Akto. KonaSense is developed by KonaSense founded in 2026-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akto Secure AI Usage and KonaSense serve similar AI SPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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