Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector: Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers..

Serval Manage Access: Automates just-in-time access requests with least privilege policies. built by Serval. Core capabilities include Fine-grained access policies with time limits and approval workflows, Just-in-time access request automation, SCIM and direct API provisioning..

Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.