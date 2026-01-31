Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector: Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers..

Keeper Security Connection Manager: Zero-trust remote access gateway for desktops, servers, databases, and web apps. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include RDP, SSH, VNC, Telnet, and Kubernetes protocol support, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server database connections, Remote Browser Isolation for web applications..

Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.