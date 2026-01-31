Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. Keeper Security Connection Manager is a commercial privileged access management tool by Keeper Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector
Teams managing secrets across multiple vaults,whether on-premises, cloud, or hybrid,should pick Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector because it eliminates the forced migration that traditional PAM tools demand; you keep your existing vault and layer unified authentication and access control on top. The no-migration Bring Your Own Vault model means you avoid the operational nightmare of re-keying distributed systems, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms the access control backbone is there. Skip this if your organization runs a single, well-managed secrets system and has no plans to consolidate; the connector's value emerges when vault sprawl is already your problem.
Keeper Security Connection Manager
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing heterogeneous infrastructure,databases, Kubernetes, web apps, desktops,should pick Keeper Security Connection Manager because it handles all four without forcing separate gateways or agents on endpoints. Agentless browser-based access plus native support for RDP, SSH, PostgreSQL, and Kubernetes means you control privileged sessions from a single pane without touching user devices, and multi-user session sharing with keystroke recording satisfies most compliance audits on first pass. Skip this if your organization runs a homogeneous Windows environment where traditional VPN and RDP hardening suffice; you'll pay for breadth you don't need.
Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms
Zero-trust remote access gateway for desktops, servers, databases, and web apps
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector vs Keeper Security Connection Manager for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector: Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers..
Keeper Security Connection Manager: Zero-trust remote access gateway for desktops, servers, databases, and web apps. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include RDP, SSH, VNC, Telnet, and Kubernetes protocol support, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server database connections, Remote Browser Isolation for web applications..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector differentiates with Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers. Keeper Security Connection Manager differentiates with RDP, SSH, VNC, Telnet, and Kubernetes protocol support, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server database connections, Remote Browser Isolation for web applications.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is developed by Akeyless Security. Keeper Security Connection Manager is developed by Keeper Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector and Keeper Security Connection Manager serve similar Secrets Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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