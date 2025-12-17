Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. Keeper Security Connection Manager is a commercial privileged access management tool by Keeper Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.
Keeper Security Connection Manager
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing heterogeneous infrastructure,databases, Kubernetes, web apps, desktops,should pick Keeper Security Connection Manager because it handles all four without forcing separate gateways or agents on endpoints. Agentless browser-based access plus native support for RDP, SSH, PostgreSQL, and Kubernetes means you control privileged sessions from a single pane without touching user devices, and multi-user session sharing with keystroke recording satisfies most compliance audits on first pass. Skip this if your organization runs a homogeneous Windows environment where traditional VPN and RDP hardening suffice; you'll pay for breadth you don't need.
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
Zero-trust remote access gateway for desktops, servers, databases, and web apps
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secrets Management vs Keeper Security Connection Manager for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Secrets Management: Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials. built by Akeyless Security..
Keeper Security Connection Manager: Zero-trust remote access gateway for desktops, servers, databases, and web apps. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include RDP, SSH, VNC, Telnet, and Kubernetes protocol support, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server database connections, Remote Browser Isolation for web applications..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secrets Management is developed by Akeyless Security. Keeper Security Connection Manager is developed by Keeper Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secrets Management and Keeper Security Connection Manager serve similar Secrets Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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