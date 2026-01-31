Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM) is a commercial privileged access management tool by DBAPP Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector
Teams managing secrets across multiple vaults,whether on-premises, cloud, or hybrid,should pick Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector because it eliminates the forced migration that traditional PAM tools demand; you keep your existing vault and layer unified authentication and access control on top. The no-migration Bring Your Own Vault model means you avoid the operational nightmare of re-keying distributed systems, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms the access control backbone is there. Skip this if your organization runs a single, well-managed secrets system and has no plans to consolidate; the connector's value emerges when vault sprawl is already your problem.
Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling privileged account estates will get the most from Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform, especially if you need discovery and access control to actually enforce least privilege instead of just claiming it. Host and account discovery pulls in the shadow accounts most tools miss, and the automatic password rotation removes the manual compliance work that kills adoption. Skip this if your environment is mostly cloud-native IAM; DAS-USM is built for hybrid infrastructure with persistent, long-lived service accounts that still need aggressive monitoring and periodic credential cycling.
Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms
Centralized privileged account mgmt platform with access control & auditing
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector vs Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM) for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector: Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers..
Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM): Centralized privileged account mgmt platform with access control & auditing. built by DBAPP Security. Core capabilities include Host and account discovery, Centralized privileged account management, Access control and permission management..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector differentiates with Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers. Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM) differentiates with Host and account discovery, Centralized privileged account management, Access control and permission management.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is developed by Akeyless Security. Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM) is developed by DBAPP Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector and Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM) serve similar Secrets Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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