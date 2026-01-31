Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector: Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers..

Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM): Centralized privileged account mgmt platform with access control & auditing. built by DBAPP Security. Core capabilities include Host and account discovery, Centralized privileged account management, Access control and permission management..

Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.