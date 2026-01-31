Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Thales Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management
DevOps teams managing secrets across Kubernetes, GitHub, and multi-cloud infrastructure should pick Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management for its automated credential rotation and dynamic just-in-time secret generation, which eliminate the manual toil of static secret sprawl. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 identity and data security functions, including continuous monitoring of secret access patterns that catch compromised credentials before they're weaponized. Skip this if you need a lightweight single-cloud solution or if your infrastructure is still mostly on-premises; CipherTrust is built for teams operating at scale across hybrid and multi-tenant environments where secrets management is a compliance requirement, not an afterthought.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
Secrets management solution for DevOps tools and cloud workloads
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management: Secrets management solution for DevOps tools and cloud workloads. built by Thales Group. Core capabilities include Centralized management for all secret types, Automated credential rotation, Dynamic just-in-time secret generation..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management differentiates with Centralized management for all secret types, Automated credential rotation, Dynamic just-in-time secret generation.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management is developed by Thales Group. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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