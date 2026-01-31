Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) is a commercial privileged access management tool by BeyondTrust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM)
Enterprise security teams managing hundreds of privileged accounts across hybrid infrastructure will find BeyondTrust's PAM strongest for credential theft prevention and session monitoring, where it blocks lateral movement before it scales. The platform delivers continuous monitoring across physical and logical assets with persistent session recording and analytics that turn break-glass events into forensic evidence. Skip this if your organization runs primarily SaaS with minimal on-premises infrastructure; BeyondTrust optimizes for hybrid deployments where you're managing active directory, databases, and legacy systems in parallel, not cloud-native shops with ephemeral infrastructure.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
Privileged Access Management solution from BeyondTrust
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM): Privileged Access Management solution from BeyondTrust. built by BeyondTrust..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) is developed by BeyondTrust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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