Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.

BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Enterprise security teams managing hundreds of privileged accounts across hybrid infrastructure will find BeyondTrust's PAM strongest for credential theft prevention and session monitoring, where it blocks lateral movement before it scales. The platform delivers continuous monitoring across physical and logical assets with persistent session recording and analytics that turn break-glass events into forensic evidence. Skip this if your organization runs primarily SaaS with minimal on-premises infrastructure; BeyondTrust optimizes for hybrid deployments where you're managing active directory, databases, and legacy systems in parallel, not cloud-native shops with ephemeral infrastructure.