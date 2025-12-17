Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) is a commercial privileged access management tool by BeyondTrust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.
BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM)
Enterprise security teams managing hundreds of privileged accounts across hybrid infrastructure will find BeyondTrust's PAM strongest for credential theft prevention and session monitoring, where it blocks lateral movement before it scales. The platform delivers continuous monitoring across physical and logical assets with persistent session recording and analytics that turn break-glass events into forensic evidence. Skip this if your organization runs primarily SaaS with minimal on-premises infrastructure; BeyondTrust optimizes for hybrid deployments where you're managing active directory, databases, and legacy systems in parallel, not cloud-native shops with ephemeral infrastructure.
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
Privileged Access Management solution from BeyondTrust
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secrets Management vs BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Secrets Management: Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials. built by Akeyless Security..
BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM): Privileged Access Management solution from BeyondTrust. built by BeyondTrust..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secrets Management is developed by Akeyless Security. BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) is developed by BeyondTrust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secrets Management and BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) serve similar Secrets Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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