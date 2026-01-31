Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..

Imprivata Privileged Access Management: PAM solution for discovering, managing, auditing privileged accounts & sessions. built by Imprivata. Core capabilities include Privileged account discovery, Automated password rotation, Privileged password management..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.