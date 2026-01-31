Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..

Cyolo Remote Privileged Access: Remote privileged access solution for OT/ICS and cyber-physical systems. built by Cyolo. Core capabilities include Agentless third-party remote access, Session recording and monitoring, Manager approval workflows for access requests..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.