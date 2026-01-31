Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. Cyolo Remote Privileged Access is a commercial industrial control system security tool by Cyolo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
Cyolo Remote Privileged Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting OT/ICS environments will find Cyolo Remote Privileged Access most valuable for its agentless architecture, which sidesteps the deployment friction that kills PAM projects in operational technology shops running legacy hardware. The vendor's support for OEM vendor access management directly addresses NIST PR.AA (limiting asset access to authorized users) without requiring agents on control systems that can't tolerate them. Skip this if your priority is insider threat detection or forensic depth; Cyolo maps cleanly to access control and session recording but doesn't prioritize the incident analysis capabilities that threat-hunting teams demand.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
Remote privileged access solution for OT/ICS and cyber-physical systems
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs Cyolo Remote Privileged Access for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
Cyolo Remote Privileged Access: Remote privileged access solution for OT/ICS and cyber-physical systems. built by Cyolo. Core capabilities include Agentless third-party remote access, Session recording and monitoring, Manager approval workflows for access requests..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. Cyolo Remote Privileged Access differentiates with Agentless third-party remote access, Session recording and monitoring, Manager approval workflows for access requests.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. Cyolo Remote Privileged Access is developed by Cyolo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and Cyolo Remote Privileged Access serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox