Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..

Conjur OSS: Open source secrets mgmt tool for non-human access control via RBAC. built by Conjur. Core capabilities include Secrets storage and secure distribution to applications, Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) for non-human identities, Application authentication prior to secret access..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.