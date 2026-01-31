Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. Conjur OSS is a free secrets management tool by Conjur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
DevOps and platform teams building on Kubernetes or cloud infrastructure should adopt Conjur OSS because it solves the hardest part of secrets management: getting non-human identities authenticated and authorized without embedding credentials in code or config files. The Secretless Broker feature eliminates the most common way applications leak secrets, and automated identity enrollment means you're not manually provisioning access for every new container or host in elastic environments. Skip this if you need commercial support, audit compliance enforcement, or a managed control plane; Conjur OSS is free but you're running the security operations yourself.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
Open source secrets mgmt tool for non-human access control via RBAC.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs Conjur OSS for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
Conjur OSS: Open source secrets mgmt tool for non-human access control via RBAC. built by Conjur. Core capabilities include Secrets storage and secure distribution to applications, Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) for non-human identities, Application authentication prior to secret access..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. Conjur OSS differentiates with Secrets storage and secure distribution to applications, Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) for non-human identities, Application authentication prior to secret access.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. Conjur OSS is developed by Conjur. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and Conjur OSS serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both cover Secrets Management, RBAC. Key differences: Akeyless Secure Remote Access is Commercial while Conjur OSS is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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