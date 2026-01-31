Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Conjur OSS is a free secrets management tool by Conjur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
DevOps and platform teams building on Kubernetes or cloud infrastructure should adopt Conjur OSS because it solves the hardest part of secrets management: getting non-human identities authenticated and authorized without embedding credentials in code or config files. The Secretless Broker feature eliminates the most common way applications leak secrets, and automated identity enrollment means you're not manually provisioning access for every new container or host in elastic environments. Skip this if you need commercial support, audit compliance enforcement, or a managed control plane; Conjur OSS is free but you're running the security operations yourself.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Open source secrets mgmt tool for non-human access control via RBAC.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Conjur OSS for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Conjur OSS: Open source secrets mgmt tool for non-human access control via RBAC. built by Conjur. Core capabilities include Secrets storage and secure distribution to applications, Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) for non-human identities, Application authentication prior to secret access..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Conjur OSS differentiates with Secrets storage and secure distribution to applications, Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) for non-human identities, Application authentication prior to secret access.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Conjur OSS is developed by Conjur. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Conjur OSS serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both cover Secrets Management. Key differences: Akeyless AI Agent Security is Commercial while Conjur OSS is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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