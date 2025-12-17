Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. Conjur OSS is a free secrets management tool by Conjur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.
DevOps and platform teams building on Kubernetes or cloud infrastructure should adopt Conjur OSS because it solves the hardest part of secrets management: getting non-human identities authenticated and authorized without embedding credentials in code or config files. The Secretless Broker feature eliminates the most common way applications leak secrets, and automated identity enrollment means you're not manually provisioning access for every new container or host in elastic environments. Skip this if you need commercial support, audit compliance enforcement, or a managed control plane; Conjur OSS is free but you're running the security operations yourself.
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
Open source secrets mgmt tool for non-human access control via RBAC.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secrets Management vs Conjur OSS for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Secrets Management: Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials. built by Akeyless Security..
Conjur OSS: Open source secrets mgmt tool for non-human access control via RBAC. built by Conjur. Core capabilities include Secrets storage and secure distribution to applications, Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) for non-human identities, Application authentication prior to secret access..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secrets Management is developed by Akeyless Security. Conjur OSS is developed by Conjur. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secrets Management and Conjur OSS serve similar Secrets Management use cases: both are Secrets Management tools, both cover Secrets Management. Key differences: Akeyless Secrets Management is Commercial while Conjur OSS is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox