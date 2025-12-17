Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is a commercial privileged access management tool by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager
Enterprise security teams managing EDR sprawl and ransomware threats will get the most from CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager because it hardens endpoints by removing admin rights and blocking pre-execution attacks without requiring EDR replacement. Its focus on NIST PR.AA and PR.PS, combined with JIT elevation policies and application allow-listing, stops ransomware and fileless attacks that native EDR often misses. This is less relevant for smaller organizations under 500 endpoints or those seeking a consolidated EDR replacement; it's a privilege enforcement layer that works best plugged into existing detection infrastructure.
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
Endpoint privilege mgmt enforcing least privilege & ITDR for fed agencies.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secrets Management vs CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Secrets Management: Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials. built by Akeyless Security..
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager: Endpoint privilege mgmt enforcing least privilege & ITDR for fed agencies. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Remove local admin rights at scale without disrupting productivity, Block ransomware, untrusted binaries, and script abuse pre-execution, Stop EDR bypass techniques including fileless attacks, DLL side-loading, and LOLBins..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secrets Management is developed by Akeyless Security. CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is developed by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secrets Management and CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager serve similar Secrets Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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