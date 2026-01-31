Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by Akeyless Security. NordVPN NordPass is a commercial password management tool by Nord Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing secrets across distributed infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Password Manager, specifically its Distributed Fragments Cryptography design that eliminates single points of compromise in credential storage. The zero-knowledge architecture and centralized audit logging directly address PR.AA and PR.DS under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you the access controls and data visibility auditors expect without vendor-held master keys. Skip this if your team needs a lightweight, single-user password vault; Akeyless is built for teams enforcing policy at scale, not individuals.
Teams managing credentials across multiple identity providers will find NordPass most valuable for its native SSO integrations with Google Workspace, Entra ID, and Okta, which eliminate the friction of manual credential sync. The XChaCha20 encryption standard and data breach scanner with real-time alerts address the core compliance asks for PR.AA and PR.DS under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization needs deep endpoint device trust or advanced recovery workflows; NordPass prioritizes vault security and access control over incident response capabilities.
Enterprise password manager with encryption and access control features
Password manager for storing passwords, passkeys, credit cards, and credentials
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Password Manager vs NordVPN NordPass for your password management needs.
Akeyless Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with encryption and access control features. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Distributed Fragments Cryptography (DFC) encryption, Zero-knowledge architecture, Role-based access control (RBAC)..
NordVPN NordPass: Password manager for storing passwords, passkeys, credit cards, and credentials. built by Nord Security. Core capabilities include Encrypted password vault with XChaCha20 encryption, Data breach scanner with real-time alerts, Password health assessment and vulnerability scanning..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Password Manager differentiates with Distributed Fragments Cryptography (DFC) encryption, Zero-knowledge architecture, Role-based access control (RBAC). NordVPN NordPass differentiates with Encrypted password vault with XChaCha20 encryption, Data breach scanner with real-time alerts, Password health assessment and vulnerability scanning.
Akeyless Password Manager is developed by Akeyless Security. NordVPN NordPass is developed by Nord Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Password Manager and NordVPN NordPass serve similar Password Management use cases: both are Password Management tools, both cover Password Management, Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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