Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Thales CipherTrust Secrets Management: Secrets management solution for DevOps tools and cloud workloads. built by Thales Group. Core capabilities include Centralized management for all secret types, Automated credential rotation, Dynamic just-in-time secret generation..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.