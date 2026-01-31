Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Securden Privileged Access Management: PAM platform for managing privileged accounts, sessions, and access control. built by Securden. Core capabilities include Privileged account discovery and management, Session recording and monitoring, Password rotation and vault..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.