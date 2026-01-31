Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by OneLogin. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in manual access requests will find real relief in OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management because it actually closes the offboarding gap that most IGA tools leave open. The platform automates both provisioning and real-time deprovisioning across Active Directory and third-party apps through its Universal Connector, which matters for teams managing 500+ SaaS applications. Skip this if you need fine-grained entitlement intelligence or forensic audit trails for compliance investigators; OneLogin prioritizes the mechanics of access over the detective layer.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Automates user provisioning, deprovisioning, and lifecycle management.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management: Automates user provisioning, deprovisioning, and lifecycle management. built by OneLogin. Core capabilities include Automated user provisioning and onboarding, Real-time user deprovisioning and offboarding, Active Directory synchronization..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management differentiates with Automated user provisioning and onboarding, Real-time user deprovisioning and offboarding, Active Directory synchronization.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management is developed by OneLogin. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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