Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agen for Workforce is a commercial non-human identity tool by Frontegg. OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by OneLogin. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing AI agents accessing internal systems need Agen for Workforce because it's the only platform that treats agent identity and permissions as a first-class problem rather than bolting governance onto an existing IAM system. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM across agent lifecycle management, audit trails, and approval workflows, which means you're not manually tracking which agents touched which APIs. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet deployed agents internally or if you're looking for a general IAM platform that happens to support agents; Agen is purpose-built for the agent-as-user model and will feel narrow if agents are still peripheral to your stack.
OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in manual access requests will find real relief in OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management because it actually closes the offboarding gap that most IGA tools leave open. The platform automates both provisioning and real-time deprovisioning across Active Directory and third-party apps through its Universal Connector, which matters for teams managing 500+ SaaS applications. Skip this if you need fine-grained entitlement intelligence or forensic audit trails for compliance investigators; OneLogin prioritizes the mechanics of access over the detective layer.
Identity and access management platform for AI agents accessing internal tools
Automates user provisioning, deprovisioning, and lifecycle management.
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Common questions about comparing Agen for Workforce vs OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management for your non-human identity needs.
Agen for Workforce: Identity and access management platform for AI agents accessing internal tools. built by Frontegg. Core capabilities include Monitor AI agent access to third-party applications, Track internal agent usage by employees, Control agent permissions for internal applications..
OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management: Automates user provisioning, deprovisioning, and lifecycle management. built by OneLogin. Core capabilities include Automated user provisioning and onboarding, Real-time user deprovisioning and offboarding, Active Directory synchronization..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agen for Workforce differentiates with Monitor AI agent access to third-party applications, Track internal agent usage by employees, Control agent permissions for internal applications. OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management differentiates with Automated user provisioning and onboarding, Real-time user deprovisioning and offboarding, Active Directory synchronization.
Agen for Workforce is developed by Frontegg. OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management is developed by OneLogin. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agen for Workforce and OneLogin Identity Lifecycle Management serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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