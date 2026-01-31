Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Okta Workforce Identity is a commercial access management tool by Okta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling SaaS estates will get the most from Okta Workforce Identity; its 8,000-plus pre-built integrations and Universal Directory eliminate the identity fragmentation that forces manual access reviews across disconnected apps. The vendor's Okta AI threat detection and adaptive MFA policies score decisively on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, catching compromised credentials and anomalous logins before lateral movement happens. Skip this if your priority is privileged access management for on-premises infrastructure; Okta's PAM module is bolted-on, not native, and it assumes cloud-first identity architectures.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Okta Workforce Identity for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Okta Workforce Identity: Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) with unified access across apps and devices, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication with risk-aware policies, FastPass phishing-resistant passwordless authentication..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Okta Workforce Identity differentiates with Single Sign-On (SSO) with unified access across apps and devices, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication with risk-aware policies, FastPass phishing-resistant passwordless authentication.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Okta Workforce Identity is developed by Okta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Okta Workforce Identity serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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