Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Okta Workforce Identity: Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) with unified access across apps and devices, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication with risk-aware policies, FastPass phishing-resistant passwordless authentication..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.