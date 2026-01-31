Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Keeper Security KeeperPAM is a commercial privileged access management tool by Keeper Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
MSPs and mid-market security teams managing privileged access across fragmented client environments should pick Keeper Security KeeperPAM for its agentless architecture and multi-tenant admin console, which eliminate the deployment friction that kills most PAM rollouts. The platform's JIT access provisioning with time-limited permissions and automated credential rotation directly address NIST PR.AA (least-privilege enforcement) without requiring agents on every endpoint. Skip this if you need deep forensics or behavioral analytics; KeeperPAM prioritizes access control and session logging over anomaly detection, leaving heavier incident analysis work to your SIEM.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
PAM platform for MSPs to manage privileged access across client infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Keeper Security KeeperPAM for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Keeper Security KeeperPAM: PAM platform for MSPs to manage privileged access across client infrastructure. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Centralized privileged access management across multiple client environments, Session recording and event logging for audit trails, Just-In-Time (JIT) access provisioning with time-limited permissions..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Keeper Security KeeperPAM differentiates with Centralized privileged access management across multiple client environments, Session recording and event logging for audit trails, Just-In-Time (JIT) access provisioning with time-limited permissions.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Keeper Security KeeperPAM is developed by Keeper Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Keeper Security KeeperPAM serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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