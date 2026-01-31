Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Keeper Security KeeperPAM: PAM platform for MSPs to manage privileged access across client infrastructure. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Centralized privileged access management across multiple client environments, Session recording and event logging for audit trails, Just-In-Time (JIT) access provisioning with time-limited permissions..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.