Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Keeper Privileged Access Management: Cloud-native PAM platform for securing access to infrastructure and endpoints. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of privileged accounts and IT assets, Zero-knowledge and zero-trust architecture with end-to-end encryption, Remote session access across SSH, RDP, VNC, HTTPS, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server protocols..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.