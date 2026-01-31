Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Keeper Privileged Access Management is a commercial privileged access management tool by Keeper Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Keeper Privileged Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will see immediate value in Keeper Privileged Access Management's automated account discovery paired with session recording across six protocols; the zero-knowledge architecture means your PAM layer itself becomes unhackable even if your cloud provider is compromised. The AI-powered threat detection during active sessions catches lateral movement attempts that static policy enforcement misses. Skip this if you're a small team with fewer than 50 privileged accounts or if you need deep integration with homegrown internal tools; Keeper's strength is standardized infrastructure, not custom connectors.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Cloud-native PAM platform for securing access to infrastructure and endpoints
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Keeper Privileged Access Management for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Keeper Privileged Access Management: Cloud-native PAM platform for securing access to infrastructure and endpoints. built by Keeper Security. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of privileged accounts and IT assets, Zero-knowledge and zero-trust architecture with end-to-end encryption, Remote session access across SSH, RDP, VNC, HTTPS, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server protocols..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Keeper Privileged Access Management differentiates with Automated discovery and cataloging of privileged accounts and IT assets, Zero-knowledge and zero-trust architecture with end-to-end encryption, Remote session access across SSH, RDP, VNC, HTTPS, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server protocols.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Keeper Privileged Access Management is developed by Keeper Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Keeper Privileged Access Management serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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