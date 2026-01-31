Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is a commercial privileged access management tool by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager
Enterprise security teams managing EDR sprawl and ransomware threats will get the most from CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager because it hardens endpoints by removing admin rights and blocking pre-execution attacks without requiring EDR replacement. Its focus on NIST PR.AA and PR.PS, combined with JIT elevation policies and application allow-listing, stops ransomware and fileless attacks that native EDR often misses. This is less relevant for smaller organizations under 500 endpoints or those seeking a consolidated EDR replacement; it's a privilege enforcement layer that works best plugged into existing detection infrastructure.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Endpoint privilege mgmt enforcing least privilege & ITDR for fed agencies.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager: Endpoint privilege mgmt enforcing least privilege & ITDR for fed agencies. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Remove local admin rights at scale without disrupting productivity, Block ransomware, untrusted binaries, and script abuse pre-execution, Stop EDR bypass techniques including fileless attacks, DLL side-loading, and LOLBins..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager differentiates with Remove local admin rights at scale without disrupting productivity, Block ransomware, untrusted binaries, and script abuse pre-execution, Stop EDR bypass techniques including fileless attacks, DLL side-loading, and LOLBins.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager is developed by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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