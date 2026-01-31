Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager: Endpoint privilege mgmt enforcing least privilege & ITDR for fed agencies. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Remove local admin rights at scale without disrupting productivity, Block ransomware, untrusted binaries, and script abuse pre-execution, Stop EDR bypass techniques including fileless attacks, DLL side-loading, and LOLBins..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.