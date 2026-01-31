Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Cerby Access Management is a commercial access management tool by Cerby. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow SaaS applications and legacy systems without SSO will find real value in Cerby Access Management because it handles automated provisioning and deprovisioning where your identity provider stops working. The platform covers both NIST Identity Management and Asset Management functions through individualized access tracking and robotic process automation, meaning you're actually reducing manual account sprawl instead of just managing it. Skip this if you need a PAM solution for Unix/mainframe environments or if your entire application stack already supports SCIM; Cerby's strength is fixing the gaps in nonstandard apps, not replacing traditional privileged access management.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Access mgmt platform for nonstandard apps lacking SSO/SCIM support
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Cerby Access Management for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Cerby Access Management: Access mgmt platform for nonstandard apps lacking SSO/SCIM support. built by Cerby. Core capabilities include Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning for nonstandard applications, Integration with identity providers (Okta, Azure AD, Ping), Password management and rotation for privileged and shared accounts..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Cerby Access Management differentiates with Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning for nonstandard applications, Integration with identity providers (Okta, Azure AD, Ping), Password management and rotation for privileged and shared accounts.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Cerby Access Management is developed by Cerby. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Cerby Access Management serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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