Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Cerby Access Management: Access mgmt platform for nonstandard apps lacking SSO/SCIM support. built by Cerby. Core capabilities include Automated user provisioning and deprovisioning for nonstandard applications, Integration with identity providers (Okta, Azure AD, Ping), Password management and rotation for privileged and shared accounts..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.