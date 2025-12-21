Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a commercial security service edge tool by Akamai. Zscaler Zero Trust is a commercial security service edge tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams moving away from perimeter-based defense will find Zscaler Zero Trust's asset invisibility and lateral movement prevention worth the migration friction; the platform directly addresses the core zero trust problem of attackers moving freely once inside. The architecture covers all five NIST CSF 2.0 foundational areas, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and access control, which means less manual detection work when configured correctly. Skip this if your organization needs integrated incident response or recovery automation; Zscaler emphasizes blocking and detection, not remediation workflows.
Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats
Zero trust platform securing users, workloads, and devices across networks
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise vs Zscaler Zero Trust for your security service edge needs.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..
Zscaler Zero Trust: Zero trust platform securing users, workloads, and devices across networks. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Zero trust architecture implementation, Asset invisibility to prevent attacker reconnaissance, Lateral movement prevention..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking. Zscaler Zero Trust differentiates with Zero trust architecture implementation, Asset invisibility to prevent attacker reconnaissance, Lateral movement prevention.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is developed by Akamai. Zscaler Zero Trust is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise and Zscaler Zero Trust serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox