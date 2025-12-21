Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..

Zscaler Zero Trust: Zero trust platform securing users, workloads, and devices across networks. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Zero trust architecture implementation, Asset invisibility to prevent attacker reconnaissance, Lateral movement prevention..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.