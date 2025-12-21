Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a commercial security service edge tool by Akamai. Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) is a commercial security service edge tool by Cato Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed workforces will benefit most from Cato Networks Cato SWG because its identity and device-posture-based policies actually enforce different rules per user rather than per network perimeter. The built-in Data Lake and event query engine eliminate the need for a separate SIEM just to investigate web traffic, and granular TLS decryption lets you catch threats in encrypted channels without the performance tax of standalone appliances. Skip this if your organization needs network segmentation or east-west traffic control; Cato SWG is web gateway only, not a full SASE fabric replacement.
Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats
Cloud-based SWG providing web filtering, threat protection, and policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise vs Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) for your security service edge needs.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..
Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway): Cloud-based SWG providing web filtering, threat protection, and policy enforcement. built by Cato Networks. Core capabilities include Pre-configured security policies aligned with best practices, 80+ website classification categories, Malicious domain blacklist with automatic updates..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking. Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) differentiates with Pre-configured security policies aligned with best practices, 80+ website classification categories, Malicious domain blacklist with automatic updates.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is developed by Akamai. Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) is developed by Cato Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise and Cato Networks Cato SWG (Secure Web Gateway) serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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