Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..

Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA: ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include AI-powered application segmentation with automated discovery and policy recommendations, User-to-app direct connections without network exposure, Workload-to-workload segmentation across hybrid and multicloud environments..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.