Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a commercial security service edge tool by Akamai. Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing VPN with zero trust will find Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA most valuable for its application segmentation that actually works without network discovery hell; the AI-powered policy automation cuts weeks of manual access mapping. The workload-to-workload segmentation across hybrid and multicloud environments maps directly to NIST PR.AA identity controls, and the inline Layer 7 inspection prevents the access-granted-now-exploited-later scenario that plagues simpler ZTNA deployments. Skip this if you need the strictest on-premises-only architecture or lack the hybrid infrastructure to justify the complexity; pure network microsegmentation tools will do less and cost less.
Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats
ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise vs Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA for your security service edge needs.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..
Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA: ZTNA solution providing secure user-to-app access without network exposure. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include AI-powered application segmentation with automated discovery and policy recommendations, User-to-app direct connections without network exposure, Workload-to-workload segmentation across hybrid and multicloud environments..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking. Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA differentiates with AI-powered application segmentation with automated discovery and policy recommendations, User-to-app direct connections without network exposure, Workload-to-workload segmentation across hybrid and multicloud environments.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is developed by Akamai. Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise integrates with SIEM. Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA integrates with AWS, Azure. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise and Zscaler Secure Private Access with ZTNA serve similar Security Service Edge use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox