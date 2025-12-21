Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a commercial security service edge tool by Akamai. Zscaler Cyberthreat Protection is a commercial security service edge tool by Zscaler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Zscaler Cyberthreat Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams treating network perimeter enforcement as obsolete will get the most from Zscaler Cyberthreat Protection, particularly those shipping user and device traffic through a zero trust architecture where traditional firewalls fail. Its full TLS/SSL inspection at scale, paired with AI-powered threat detection and DNS security, anchors strong coverage across ID.RA Risk Assessment and DE.CM Continuous Monitoring. Skip this if your organization still relies heavily on on-premises infrastructure or needs mature incident response and recovery workflows; Zscaler prioritizes prevention and detection over the Response and Recovery functions in NIST CSF 2.0.
Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats
Cloud-based zero trust platform for threat protection across users and devices
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise vs Zscaler Cyberthreat Protection for your security service edge needs.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..
Zscaler Cyberthreat Protection: Cloud-based zero trust platform for threat protection across users and devices. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Full TLS/SSL inspection at scale, AI-powered threat detection and prevention, Attack surface management with vulnerability identification..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking. Zscaler Cyberthreat Protection differentiates with Full TLS/SSL inspection at scale, AI-powered threat detection and prevention, Attack surface management with vulnerability identification.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is developed by Akamai. Zscaler Cyberthreat Protection is developed by Zscaler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise and Zscaler Cyberthreat Protection serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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