Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..

Zscaler Cyberthreat Protection: Cloud-based zero trust platform for threat protection across users and devices. built by Zscaler. Core capabilities include Full TLS/SSL inspection at scale, AI-powered threat detection and prevention, Attack surface management with vulnerability identification..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.