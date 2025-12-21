Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..

Versa Secure SD-WAN: SD-WAN solution with integrated security and centralized network management. built by Versa Networks. Core capabilities include Software-defined WAN with carrier-grade routing protocols, Multi-tenancy with separate data, control, and management planes, Zero-touch provisioning for rapid deployment..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.