Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a commercial security service edge tool by Akamai. Versa Secure SD-WAN is a commercial secure access service edge tool by Versa Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams consolidating network and perimeter security will get the most from Versa Secure SD-WAN because it actually integrates firewall, IDS/IPS, and threat analysis into the SD-WAN control plane rather than bolting them on as separate appliances. Zero-touch provisioning cuts deployment friction for distributed sites, and the UEBA and behavioral analytics stack addresses the detection and analysis gaps most SD-WAN competitors leave to separate tools. Skip this if your organization needs strong incident response and recovery playbooks baked into the platform; Versa prioritizes visibility and threat detection over automated response and resilience orchestration.
Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats
SD-WAN solution with integrated security and centralized network management
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise vs Versa Secure SD-WAN for your security service edge needs.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..
Versa Secure SD-WAN: SD-WAN solution with integrated security and centralized network management. built by Versa Networks. Core capabilities include Software-defined WAN with carrier-grade routing protocols, Multi-tenancy with separate data, control, and management planes, Zero-touch provisioning for rapid deployment..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking. Versa Secure SD-WAN differentiates with Software-defined WAN with carrier-grade routing protocols, Multi-tenancy with separate data, control, and management planes, Zero-touch provisioning for rapid deployment.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is developed by Akamai. Versa Secure SD-WAN is developed by Versa Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise and Versa Secure SD-WAN serve similar Security Service Edge use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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