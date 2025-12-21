Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..

Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE: AI-powered SASE platform for securing hybrid workforce and branch networks. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include AI-powered adaptive security for users and devices, Zero Trust Network Access for remote and branch locations, Unified security for managed and unmanaged devices..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.