Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a commercial security service edge tool by Akamai. Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE is a commercial secure access service edge tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing dispersed workforces across multiple cloud regions should pick Prisma SASE for its AI-driven adaptive access controls that actually enforce Zero Trust at scale without requiring homogeneous device fleets. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and PR.DS, meaning it handles identity-based access and data policies in ways most SASE competitors still struggle with, particularly across managed and unmanaged devices. Skip this if your primary need is branch routing optimization or if you're running a small, tightly controlled network; Prisma SASE's pricing and operational overhead assume distributed complexity that smaller organizations simply don't have.
Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats
AI-powered SASE platform for securing hybrid workforce and branch networks
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise vs Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE for your security service edge needs.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..
Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE: AI-powered SASE platform for securing hybrid workforce and branch networks. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include AI-powered adaptive security for users and devices, Zero Trust Network Access for remote and branch locations, Unified security for managed and unmanaged devices..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking. Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE differentiates with AI-powered adaptive security for users and devices, Zero Trust Network Access for remote and branch locations, Unified security for managed and unmanaged devices.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is developed by Akamai. Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise and Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE serve similar Security Service Edge use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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