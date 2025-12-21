Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a commercial security service edge tool by Akamai. Netskope One Threat Protection is a commercial security service edge tool by Netskope. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security service edge fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Netskope One Threat Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy web gateways will see immediate ROI from Netskope One Threat Protection's inline malware detection; the multistage sandboxing across 30+ file types with heuristic deobfuscation catches polymorph and obfuscated attacks that signature-only tools miss. The retrohunt API and patient zero protection mean you're not just blocking today's threats but hunting backwards through your traffic for files you've already seen, mapping NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions that most SSE platforms treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if your threat lab has time to manually analyze suspicious files or if you need equally strong recovery and response capabilities; Netskope prioritizes detection and forensics over incident response orchestration.
Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats
SSE threat protection for web, SaaS, IaaS with AI/ML-based defenses
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise vs Netskope One Threat Protection for your security service edge needs.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..
Netskope One Threat Protection: SSE threat protection for web, SaaS, IaaS with AI/ML-based defenses. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include AI/ML-based inline threat detection for PE files, phishing, and HTML smuggling, Anti-malware with web-traffic IPS and multiple threat intelligence feeds, Multistage sandboxing for 30+ file types..
Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking. Netskope One Threat Protection differentiates with AI/ML-based inline threat detection for PE files, phishing, and HTML smuggling, Anti-malware with web-traffic IPS and multiple threat intelligence feeds, Multistage sandboxing for 30+ file types.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is developed by Akamai. Netskope One Threat Protection is developed by Netskope. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise integrates with SIEM. Netskope One Threat Protection integrates with Cloud Exchange, Network Detection and Response (NDR) solutions. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise and Netskope One Threat Protection serve similar Security Service Edge use cases: both are Security Service Edge tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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