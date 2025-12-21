Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise: Cloud-based DNS firewall protecting users and IoT devices from threats. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence blocking malicious domains and websites, DNS firewall inspection of all domain name system queries, Low-throughput DNS data exfiltration blocking..

Netskope One Threat Protection: SSE threat protection for web, SaaS, IaaS with AI/ML-based defenses. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include AI/ML-based inline threat detection for PE files, phishing, and HTML smuggling, Anti-malware with web-traffic IPS and multiple threat intelligence feeds, Multistage sandboxing for 30+ file types..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.