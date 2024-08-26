Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai MFA is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Akamai. JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by JumpCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing SMS-based MFA will see the biggest payoff from Akamai MFA because FIDO2 authentication on smartphones eliminates phishing attacks that kill weaker push systems. The solution handles private key cryptography with zero shared secrets, meaning compromised servers don't expose authentication material, and it integrates directly into Active Directory and Okta without forcing new identity infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs passwordless sign-on as your primary use case; Akamai MFA is authentication-layer focused, not a full replacement for legacy password vaults.
JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
SMB and mid-market teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple SaaS applications and devices should choose JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication for its native push-based authentication and self-service enrollment, which dramatically cuts support overhead compared to SMS or TOTP-only competitors. The JumpCloud Protect authenticator app and contextual access policies address NIST CSF 2.0's Identity Management and Authentication control without forcing you into a separate identity vendor. Skip this if you need deep certificate management at scale or are already locked into Okta or Azure AD's native MFA; JumpCloud's strength is complementing identity platforms that lack sophisticated push workflows, not replacing them.
FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication
MFA solution securing user access to apps, devices, networks, and resources
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Common questions about comparing Akamai MFA vs JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..
JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): MFA solution securing user access to apps, devices, networks, and resources. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Push-based authentication, Time-based one-time passwords (TOTP), Hardware key support..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai MFA differentiates with FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics. JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) differentiates with Push-based authentication, Time-based one-time passwords (TOTP), Hardware key support.
Akamai MFA is developed by Akamai. JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) is developed by JumpCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai MFA and JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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