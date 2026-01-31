1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): MFA solution securing user access to apps, devices, networks, and resources. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Push-based authentication, Time-based one-time passwords (TOTP), Hardware key support..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.